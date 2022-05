Shafaq News / A document issued by Imtidad movement confirmed reports about dismissing the Secretary-General and the head of the movement's bloc in the parliament, Alaa al-Rikabi, and Mohammed Nouri Aziz.

Yesterday, five members of Imtidad resigned from the party, citing what they called the Chairman’s (Alaa al-Rikabi) “unilateral decisions”.

On February 17, 2020, 17 members of Imtidad movement, which emerged from the October 2019 protests, also withdrew for similar reasons.