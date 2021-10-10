Imtidad movement announces winning five seats in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / A reliable source in the Imtidad movement said that it expects to win five seats in the parliamentary elections in Dhi Qar.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The movement's leadership did not make any statement to its supporters regarding the elections and their results."

He added, "The movement has so far obtained five parliamentary seats in Dhi Qar, while it is competing for the quota seat with a female candidate from the Sadrist bloc in the first constituency."

A source in IHEC's office in Dhi Qar confirmed to Shafaq News Agency earlier, that the voters' turnout in the governorate reached 40-41%.