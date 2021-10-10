Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Imtidad movement announces winning five seats in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T19:43:24+0000
Imtidad movement announces winning five seats in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / A reliable source in the Imtidad movement said that it expects to win five seats in the parliamentary elections in Dhi Qar.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The movement's leadership did not make any statement to its supporters regarding the elections and their results."

He added, "The movement has so far obtained five parliamentary seats in Dhi Qar, while it is competing for the quota seat with a female candidate from the Sadrist bloc in the first constituency."

A source in IHEC's office in Dhi Qar confirmed to Shafaq News Agency earlier, that the voters' turnout in the governorate reached 40-41%.

related

Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate

Date: 2020-09-22 16:28:24
Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate

Dhi Qar Governor reinstates Kadhim Al-Fayyad

Date: 2021-04-18 16:08:53
Dhi Qar Governor reinstates Kadhim Al-Fayyad

Four protestors arrested for picketing the Dhi Qar Oil Company, fellows demonstrating to release them

Date: 2021-07-26 09:52:10
Four protestors arrested for picketing the Dhi Qar Oil Company, fellows demonstrating to release them

MP Asaad Yassin discloses the details of al-Kadhimi's meeting with Dhi Qar MPs

Date: 2021-02-28 20:55:38
MP Asaad Yassin discloses the details of al-Kadhimi's meeting with Dhi Qar MPs

An explosive device blew up in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-10-04 05:51:03
An explosive device blew up in Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar governor proposes a solution to end the governorate's power outage crisis

Date: 2021-06-29 13:12:59
Dhi Qar governor proposes a solution to end the governorate's power outage crisis

Demonstrations in Dhi Qar and al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-05-18 10:26:02
Demonstrations in Dhi Qar and al-Diwaniyah

An explosive device targets a local official in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-25 21:05:20
An explosive device targets a local official in Dhi Qar