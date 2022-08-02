Report

Imtidad calls for adopting a Presidential system in Iraq

Date: 2022-08-02T06:07:22+0000
Imtidad calls for adopting a Presidential system in Iraq

Shafaq News / Imtidad movement called on Tuesday for switching from a parliamentary system to a Presidential system, to get the country out of the current political crisis it is going through.

The movement said in a statement that one of its most important demands was amending the constitution, changing the political system, and suspending provincial councils.

"We will not take part in the conflict between the corrupt parties. We don't trust those who have been part of the government over the past years", the statement said.

