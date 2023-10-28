Imtidad: Political parties and parliamentary blocs hinder the questioning of five ministers in the Iraqi government

Shafaq News / The parliamentary bloc "Imtidad" revealed on Saturday the influence of political parties and parliamentary blocs on the presidency of the Council of Representatives in obstructing the questioning of several ministers in the current federal government led by Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.

The head of the bloc, Haider Al-Salami, told Shafaq News Agency, "The requests for questioning that were submitted by members of the Council of Representatives to the Council's presidency reached four to five requests." He added, "However, we believe that they will not be easily passed because they depend on the nature of the interrogated minister, the questions raised, and the partisan influence."

He further explained, "The ministers in the current government belong to political parties and blocs, and undoubtedly, these parties and blocs, through their members and committees chaired by them, have a direct influence on the presidency of the Council of Representatives in delaying and obstructing the questioning of its ministers."

Al-Salami concluded by stating that "the interrogator submits the questioning request, signed by members of the Council of Representatives, along with the questions, and the Council's presidency is the one that will consider the requests and determine the questioning date."