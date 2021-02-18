Imposing masks on people who do not wear masks in cars is an "illegal theft", Committee says

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Integrity Committee considered imposing financial fines on citizens who do not wear masks in cars, as "legal theft."

Committee member, Alia Nassif, told Shafaq News agency, "The Iraqi government has to provide masks to the citizens, and then fine them for not wearing them. The government has no right to impose fines without fulfilling its duties."

Nassif added, "until now, no one knows where all the money is going…that is why these fines are a legalized theft."

"We in the council of Representatives, will be against imposing the fine because of the suspicions we have regarding it, and we will act immediately to prevent the imposition of these fines."