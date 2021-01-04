Important clues were reached regarding Soleimani’ assassination, PMF leader said

Shafaq News / The leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Muhammad al-Basri confirmed, on Monday, that the investigation into the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis is conducted by an Iranian-Iraqi joint committee.

Al-Basri said, to Shafaq News Agency "the assassination of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis is not a simple crime to investigate it," noting that "we have reached very important clues in this regard."

PMF leader added; "The killer is known (the United States), but there is an espionage network that gave the information and monitored the movements of the leaders."

"The Iraqi government, the Iranian government and the competent Iraqi security forces are working to hold the perpetrators accountability.”

Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Jan. 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned “militias” on U.S. forces in the region, and his killing took U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration.