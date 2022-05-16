Impeached lawmaker Mesh'an al-Jubouri is facing 15 years in prison

Shafaq News/ Mesh'an al-Jubouri's impeachment might be a trigger of a judicial domino effect, and the lawmaker is facing up to 15 years in prison, legal expert Ali al-Tamimi revealed on Monday.

"The rulings of the Federal Court are decisive and compelling to all the authorities. Al-Jubouri has become a regular citizen, not a lawmaker with immunity," al-Tamimi said.

"Following this decision, the Federal Court will defer the case documents to an investigation court. Forging documents is a criminal act with a penalty of up to 15 years in prison. An arrest warrant against al-Jubouri might be executed if a one is issued."

"The money and privileges he got as a lawmaker are legally sound per the provisions of the State Council because they were received in exchange for a job. The final decision, however, is exclusive to the investigation court."