Immunity lifting disrupts the Parliament's quorum for the second time today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-22T12:52:45+0000
Immunity lifting disrupts the Parliament's quorum for the second time today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament failed to complete the required quorum to hold the session scheduled for today, Thursday, for the second time in a row.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News agency that today's attendees were less than 80, noting that political forces are pushing towards stalling the sessions to hinder immunity waivers for some lawmakers wanted by the judiciary.

The source indicated that the Parliament's Presidium cannot lift immunity without voting as long as the Parliament is not within the legislative recess.

Some Parliamentary leaders asked for guarantees that the immunity waiver issue would not be raised in exchange for instructing their MPs to enter the Parliament hall.

