Imminent collapse threatens hospital department in southern Iraq

Shafaq News / A governmental document, originating from one of the hospitals in Dhi Qar Province, southern Iraq, has raised alarm bells over the imminent collapse of an entire section of the hospital due to its deteriorating condition.

According to the document, the head of the hospital's laboratory department informed the hospital administration about the collapse of a portion of the department's building several days ago. The warning comes amid concerns of the remaining section's potential collapse, especially with the approaching winter season.

The document stated, "The head of the hospital's laboratory department notified the administration about the collapse of a part of the building and issued an evacuation order due to its structural decay." He emphasized the urgency of finding an alternative solution, cautioning that failure to do so would lead to the closure of the hospital's laboratory unit, thereby averting potential future disasters.

Furthermore, the document clarified that the hospital administration informed the head of the laboratory unit about their inability to provide a suitable alternative location, citing the limited space within the premises of the Al-Jabayesh Hospital and the inadequacy of the existing buildings.