"Immediately".. al-Sadr calls for a "peaceful" protest against Blinken's visit to Iraq amid Gaza war

Shafaq News/ Iraq's populist Shiite cleric, Moqtada al-Sadr, instructed his supporters to gather at Baghdad's Tahrir Square on Sunday evening to "peacefully" condemn the visit of U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to the Iraqi capital amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Saleh al-Iraqi, who runs an account on X named "the leader's advisor" and believed to be al-Sadr's mouthpiece, wrote a post on social media calling for the demonstration earlier today.

"I call upon the devotees to immediately head to the Tahrir Square to condemn (peacefully) the visit of foreign minister of the Grand Evil, [the United States of] America," al-Iraqi wrote quoting al-Sadr.

He also called for the burning of images of whom he denounced as "leaders of international terrorism", in reference to U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he described as "senile" and "stinky", respectively.