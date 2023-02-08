ImF prepares budget bill based on new USD exchange rate against IQD

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of finance started preparing the new budget bill based on the new U.S. dollar exchange rate against the Dinar, which is 130,000 IQD for every 100 USD, a source revealed to Shafaq News agency.

The source added that the process will need several days, and will be submitted to the council of ministers next week.

Iraq's Central Bank (CBI) announced proceeding with selling US dollars at a new exchange rate of 1,320 dinars to one starting from today, Wednesday, an official statement said.