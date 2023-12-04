Illiteracy Rate in Iraq Drops to 12.3%: official

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced on Monday that the illiteracy rate in the country has dropped to 12.3%, down from around 20% in 2012.

The ministry's spokesperson, Abdul Zahra Hendawi, explained that the illiteracy rate among women is still higher than men, at 23% compared to 14% among men.

Hendawi said that the Ministry of Education's actions, such as opening adult education centers and increasing enrollment in primary education, have contributed to the decline in illiteracy rates.

He added that the Ministry of Planning aims to reduce the illiteracy rate to 10% by 2030.