Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Illegal armed groups plan to target Baghdad International Airport

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-15T17:09:05+0000
Illegal armed groups plan to target Baghdad International Airport

Shafaq News / strong intelligence indicated that illegal armed groups planned to target Baghdad International Airport with Katyusha missiles. A security source told Shafaq News Agency on Tuesday.

He concluded that “intelligence confirms that the missiles will be launched from areas near the highway within Al-Amel neighborhood or the agricultural areas in Al-Radwaniyah."

Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents.

The Middle East came close to a large conflict in January after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport. Iran-aligned factions have “sworn to avenge their deaths.”

The U.S.-led coalition that is in Iraq to fight ISIS militants has begun to reduce troop numbers and moved soldiers into fewer bases. It says this is because Iraqi forces are now mostly able to fight ISIS remnants on their own.

 

related

Al-Kadhimi directed to investigate the bombing of Baghdad International Airport

Date: 2020-09-07 07:31:43
Al-Kadhimi directed to investigate the bombing of Baghdad International Airport

Katyusha Missile lands in Baghdad international airport

Date: 2020-09-10 12:47:08
Katyusha Missile lands in Baghdad international airport

Extensive US flights over Baghdad international airport

Date: 2020-09-15 19:53:42
Extensive US flights over Baghdad international airport

Baghdad announces new measures to protect the Green Zone

Date: 2020-10-04 16:07:17
Baghdad announces new measures to protect the Green Zone

Travelers coming from Iraq must undergo PCR tests before entering Lebanon

Date: 2020-10-11 09:53:35
Travelers coming from Iraq must undergo PCR tests before entering Lebanon