If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-26T19:20:55+0000
If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on unidentified parties for exerting pressure on the Sunnis under the pretext of countering terrorism.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "the political competition in the oncoming election is approaching, some parties are exerting pressure on the people in the Sunni governorates using the slogan of a war against terrorism, and those people have forgotten they are affected the most from terrorism."

"These actions will be exploited by terrorists to carry out operations in various regions of Iraq which would be an advantage for some political parties in their election campaign." He added

Al-Sadr stressed the need for elections to be “legal, ethical, democratic and humanitarian away from violence…”

Sadrist leader said "It is shameful that political forces steer further onto a collision path for elections when the people in all the governorates live in poverty, hunger, epidemic and fear."

“If you are not ashamed of God Almighty, be ashamed of your people and your conscience.." Al-Sadr ended his tweet.

