Identity of the four PKK members killed in Nineveh still unknown-source

Shafaq News / A security source in Nineveh revealed on Tuesday that the identity of the Kurdistan Workers Party's members who were killed in a Turkish attack is still unknown.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that the bodies are still in the forensic Medicine department and no one showed up to claim them, noting that only one of the five bodies was identified and will be handed over to the family.

According to the source, intelligence information revealed that the bodies are for persons who belonged to the PKK and were killed while they were on a reconnaissance mission, to prepare for rocket attacks targeting the Zlikan base, northeast of Mosul, where the Turkish forces are deployed.

Five members of the Kurdistan Workers Party were killed in an attack west of Mosul, the Counter-Terrorism Group in Kurdistan (CTK) announced on Sunday.

Earlier that day, a security source reported to Shafaq News agency that five people were killed in a drone attack in Nineveh.

The source added that the drone targeted a vehicle carrying four men and a woman, killing them on the spot.