Identities of 15 Saqliwiyah and Speicher victims identified 

Shafaq News / The identities of 15 victims of the Saqlawiyah massacre has been identified, a medical source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that DNA tests carried out in different health institutions around Iraq revealed that ten security members affiliated with the ministry of interior were among the victims.

In addition, two members of the Counter-Terrorism agency and three members of the Iraqi police were among the victims of the massacre that ISIS terrorist organization was responsible for in Saqlawiyah and camp Speicher massacres.