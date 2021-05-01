Report

Ibn Al-Khatib hospital’s investigation will include accountability to prominent figures

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-01T20:50:54+0000
Shafaq News / A government source said, on Saturday, the investigation into Ibn Al-Khatib hospital incident will reveal the results soon.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the results of the investigations will be announced to the public within the next 24 hours or 48 hours, and will include accountability and punishment of responsible and prominent figures."

A fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad took at least 88 lives and forced some people to leap through windows out of the burning building.

As rescuers combed the smoke-charred building, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi blamed negligence and suspended his Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi pending an inquiry into Saturday's blaze at the Ibn Khatib hospital.

Some 110 people were also injured. Most of the dead and injured were patients.

