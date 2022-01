Shafaq News / The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council rejected the complaint lodged by the head of al-Azm coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar, against the decision to isolate him from the coalition.

On December 9, the Board of Commissioners decided to isolate al-Khanjar from the Presidency of the coalition, which includes Sunni political forces that won in the elections last October.

The Board of Commissioners decided to appoint Muthanna Abdulsamad al-Samarra'i as head of the Coalition.