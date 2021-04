Shafaq News / ISIS militants launched on Monday an attack on an Iraqi army post in Diyala governorate, which wounded two soldiers, according to a security source.

The source said to Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements attacked an army post with light and medium weapons in the vicinity of Shazif village near Al-Azim district center, 65 km north of Baqubah."

A soldier and a lieutenant were injured in the attack.

A second security source told Shafaq News Agency that during the attack, ISIS militants destroyed a number of agricultural pumps in the village of Shazeef, on the borders with Saladin.