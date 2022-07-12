ISIS wounded an Iraqi soldier north of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an ISIS member shot an Iraqi soldier north of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "An ISIS sniper targeted, a tower of the Iraqi army within Al-Abayji in Tarmiyah district, which wounded a soldier in his left shoulder."

The Army launched a security operation searching for the terrorist. The source added.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces. In contrast, the Iraqi forces, along with the popular mobilization forces, arrested and killed many prominent ISIS leaders in different governorates.