ISIS wounded an Iraqi soldier north of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-04T20:08:24+0000
ISIS wounded an Iraqi soldier north of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, ISIS attacked the Iraqi army north of Baghdad, wounding a soldier.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "A soldier in the Iraqi army was injured while ISIS elements targeted an Iraqi army ambush in Sheikh Hamad area in Tarmiyah district.

The source added that the army thwarted the attack and launched an operation searching for the terrorists.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

