ISIS wounded an Iraqi soldier in Saladin

Shafaq News/ One soldier was wounded in an ISIS attack by ISIS at the borders with Saladin Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements attacked this evening a security point belonging to the 1st Regiment of the 2nd Brigade in the 1st Army Division at the Al-Hataween crossing on the Azim River separating Diyala and Saladin."

The attack resulted in the injury of a soldier and the destruction of a thermal camera.

According to our source, military reinforcements arrived at the scene while the attackers fled to unknown places.

Al-Azim district is exposed to frequent attacks on the borders of Saladin due to security gaps and the lack of military reinforcements.

Thousands of families were displaced from Al-Azim, Al-Saadiya, Jalawla, North Miqdadiyah, and East Mansuriya in 2014 during the ISIS invasion.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.