Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS wounded an Iraqi soldier in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-22T20:18:23+0000
ISIS wounded an Iraqi soldier in Saladin

Shafaq News/ One soldier was wounded in an ISIS attack by ISIS at the borders with Saladin Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements attacked this evening a security point belonging to the 1st Regiment of the 2nd Brigade in the 1st Army Division at the Al-Hataween crossing on the Azim River separating Diyala and Saladin."

The attack resulted in the injury of a soldier and the destruction of a thermal camera.

According to our source, military reinforcements arrived at the scene while the attackers fled to unknown places.

Al-Azim district is exposed to frequent attacks on the borders of Saladin due to security gaps and the lack of military reinforcements.

Thousands of families were displaced from Al-Azim, Al-Saadiya, Jalawla, North Miqdadiyah, and East Mansuriya in 2014 during the ISIS invasion.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

Five Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2021-02-12 10:50:39
Five Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Saladin

PMF and army clear 16 km between Diyala and Saladin in an ongoing operation; PMF commander

Date: 2022-01-23 14:42:55
PMF and army clear 16 km between Diyala and Saladin in an ongoing operation; PMF commander

Four soldiers injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-05-30 20:42:19
Four soldiers injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Diyala, Saladin, and Garmyan reveal their Eid their security plans

Date: 2021-07-20 08:55:19
Diyala, Saladin, and Garmyan reveal their Eid their security plans

Iraq ‘Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorists in Nineveh and Saladin

Date: 2021-01-11 08:30:32
Iraq ‘Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorists in Nineveh and Saladin

An Iraqi soldier was killed in an ISIS attack east of Saladin

Date: 2021-04-15 08:04:59
An Iraqi soldier was killed in an ISIS attack east of Saladin

A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Date: 2020-10-08 08:20:38
A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Official: Saladin leads in terms voters' turnout..Najaf trails

Date: 2021-10-10 14:12:06
Official: Saladin leads in terms voters' turnout..Najaf trails