ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-14T10:35:51+0000

Shafaq News / The North Axis of the Popular Mobilization Command reported on Thursday that ISIS weakened in the border areas between Kurdistan Region and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk. The spokesman for the command, Ali Hashem al-Husseini, told Shafaq News Agency that all border areas between Kirkuk, Saladin and the borders of Kurdistan are under control, adding that there is no presence of ISIS elements. He stressed that the security forces and PMF are looking for ISIS hideouts and strongholds in all rugged and remote areas. “The security incidents were caused by 2015-2016 war remnants, it’s unlikely that ISIS could regroup or build new strongholds between the hot-spots governorates. “ He added. In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

