Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces captured an operative who used to transport ISIS fighters to the terrorist organization's sites in al-Qaim, west of al-Anbar.

A press release by the Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the terrorist was apprehended by the military intelligence department of the Iraqi army's 7th division in the northern al-'Esh in al-Qaim.

"The terrorist is wanted pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism," SMC said.