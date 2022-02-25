ISIS to target Shia visitors in Baghdad, Source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-25T14:29:10+0000

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a security source revealed that ISIS intends to carry out attacks against visitors participating in the visit of Musa ibn Jaafar al-Kadhim (the seventh Imam in Twelver Shia Islam.) In a condition of anonymity, the source told Shafaq News Agency, "according to Intelligence, an ISIS member, from the Mada'in district, (the state of the south in ISIS terms) handed over four suicide vests to another terrorist in Al-Nahda Garage area. Our source said that ISIS plans to use these vests in targeting visitors of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim in Al-Kadhimiya, Baghdad, within the next 48 hours. In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates. Its fighters are making a comeback with kidnap and killing; the latest massive reactivation incident was when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq's first extensive suicide bombing for three years.

