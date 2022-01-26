Report

ISIS to attack Iraqi judges, a security document reports

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-26T10:49:10+0000
Shafaq News/ The Baghdad Intelligence and Security Department warned that a security apparatus informed the department that ISIS had an intention to target judges and investigators in Iraq and, in particular, in Al- Anbar Governorate in the coming days.

A security document said that the terrorist organization would carry out the attacks directly with weapons while judges and investigators are returning from work to their homes."

On the other hand, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) at the Ministry of Interior reported on Wednesday that three terrorists were arrested Wednesday.

The Agency said that the terrorists, affiliated with ISIS, worked in various locations, including military engineering, planting explosive devices, and carrying out operations against the Peshmerga forces.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

