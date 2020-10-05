Iraq News

ISIS terrorists target Jalawla district with mortar shells

Date: 2020-10-05T16:09:32+0000
Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported today, Monday, that several mortar shells, launched by ISIS terrorists, landed on a village located north of Jalawla district (70 km northeast of Baqubah).

The source told Shafaq News agency, "ISIS attacked the village of Al-Islah (15 km north of Jalawla) with mortar shells, which resulted in material damage to commercial stores. No causalities were registered", adding, "the army forces responded to the attack by bombing the terrorists with mortars and medium weapons".

It is noteworthy that the areas north of Jalawla have been witnessing security turmoil for more than a year, after ISIS terrorists fled from the liberated areas to the orchards and agricultural reeds.

The district is located 70 km north-east of Baqubah and is inhabited by Arabs, Kurds and Turkmen. The district fell to ISIS gangs in August 2014 before it was freed in November of the same year.

 

