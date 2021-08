Shafaq News/ ISIS terrorists attacked an Iraqi army point in an area between Nineveh and Erbil.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS gangs opened fire on a security point of the 50th Brigade - the 14th Iraqi Army Division, in Makhmour district.

The source added that the security personnel stationed at the point responded to the source of the shooting, before the perpetrators fled to an unknown destination.

No casualties were recorded.