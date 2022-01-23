Report
ISIS terrorists kidnap a farmer in Kirkuk
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-23T20:01:29+0000
Shafaq News / ISIS terrorists kidnapped today a civilian in al-Rashad district, south of Kirkuk.
The source told Shafaq News agency that the kidnapped is a farmer.
No further details were disclosed.
