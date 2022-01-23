ISIS terrorists kidnap a farmer in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-23T20:01:29+0000

Shafaq News / ISIS terrorists kidnapped today a civilian in al-Rashad district, south of Kirkuk. The source told Shafaq News agency that the kidnapped is a farmer. No further details were disclosed.

related

Arabs attempt to seize land owned by Kurds in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-02 13:49:39

Military Intelligence seizes rockets in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-03 14:39:01

Three ISIS terrorists killed in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-08-03 10:19:01

25 explosive devices dismantled and seized in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-30 15:44:34

Kirkuk's Kurdish parties reiterate the call for joint administration of the security file in the governorate

Date: 2021-12-14 12:39:19

Four terrorists killed in Wadi al-Shay

Date: 2021-11-15 19:02:39

The Turkish forces intend to enter Nineveh and Kirkuk, PKK official says

Date: 2021-02-14 10:19:10

Security developments in Kirkuk and Saladin

Date: 2020-09-19 14:57:17