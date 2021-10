Shafaq News/ An official security source in al-Anbar Police Directorate in western Iraq reported that ISIS terrorists attacked a remote village in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists attacked the village of Al-Dara'ma in Al-Rutba district.

He added that members of the Iraqi army clashed with the terrorists before they fled towards the desert, noting that until now, it has not been confirmed whether there have been casualties or not.