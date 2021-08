Shafaq News/ A security source in Kirkuk reported that residents of a village in Kirkuk managed to thwart an ISIS attack.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists attacked Dakshman al-Kabira village, south of Kirkuk, but the residents confronted them and thwarted the attack.

The perpetrators set fire to a civilian's house, burned five vehicles, in addition to killing livestock.

No casualties were recorded.