ISIS terrorists attack a thermographic camera in al-Miqdadiyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-18T16:10:01+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that ISIS terrorists targeted a thermographic camera in a police station, north of al-Miqdadiyah. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the camera was repaired later. A police force launched a search campaign to arrest the perpetrators of the attack, while no causalities had been registered, according to the source. ISIS terrorists constantly target thermographic cameras at al-Hashd's security points to prevent them from monitoring the movements of the organization’s elements and make sure they carry out their sudden attacks.

