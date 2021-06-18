ISIS terrorists attack a thermographic camera in al-Miqdadiyah
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-18T16:10:01+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that ISIS terrorists targeted a thermographic camera in a police station, north of al-Miqdadiyah.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that the camera was repaired later.
A police force launched a search campaign to arrest the perpetrators of the attack, while no causalities had been registered, according to the source.
ISIS terrorists constantly target thermographic cameras at al-Hashd's security points to prevent them from monitoring the movements of the organization’s elements and make sure they carry out their sudden attacks.