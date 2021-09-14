ISIS terrorists attack a security checkpoint in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that ISIS terrorists attacked a police station and destroyed a thermographic camera, northeast of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS snipers attacked a police station north of Al-Muqdadiyah district, 45 km northeast of Baquba, and the police forces responded to it.

The terrorists fled to remote areas, the source said, noting that no casualties were recorded.

Areas north of al-Muqdadiyah are subjected to continuous attacks due to their proximity to the Hamrin Basin, the stronghold of the armed organizations.