Shafaq News / A security source reported that a group of ISIS terrorists had infiltrated the outskirts of Jalawla district, located 70 km northeast of Baquba, but a "surprise" was waiting for them.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "6 ISIS militants infiltrated the outskirts of Jalawla, but were ambushed by the security forces and A-Hashd Al-Shaabi."

He added, "A joint force from the army and Al-Hashd chased the terrorists who fled outside the district."

No causalities were registered.