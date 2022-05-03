ISIS terrorist killed, another injured in two separate operations

Shafaq News/ A member of the ISIS extremist group was apprehended and another was killed in two separate operations earlier today, Tuesday.

Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) said in a statement earlier today that the intelligence of the 30th PMF brigade arrested an ISIS member who served in the troops' affairs department (Diwan al-Jund) in Mosul, Nineveh's capital city.

In the same context, the security staff of a construction plant in Berwana district, 45 kilometers northeast of Diyala's Baqubah, clashed with an ISIS group and killed one of its members.

The security forces established a cordon in the areas and launched a search campaign, the source said.