Shafaq News/ The commander of the joint operations headquarters in Kirkuk, Lieutenant-General Ali Al-Fariji, said that an ISIS terrorist had been killed and another was wounded in Wadi al-Shay area.

Lieutenant-General Al-Fariji said in a statement that a residence for ISIS remnants had been destroyed, after confiscating missiles, equipment, cooking utensils, and gas cylinders from it.

Wadi al-Shay is a valley in Kirkuk that is adjacent to Diyala and Saladin borders. ISIS took it as a stronghold.