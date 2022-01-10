Report

ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-01-10T08:49:10+0000
ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced arresting a terrorist in Kirkuk.

The Cell said in a statement that the Intelligence Agency arrested an ISIS terrorist, whose family members also belong to the terrorist organization: he has a brother who carried out a suicide bombing, two others are sentenced to life imprisonment and death (on terrorism charges), a brother who fights for al-Furqan Ain Jalout, while the last one was executed a while ago.

In another context, a security source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS terrorist gangs kidnapped a civilian in Dals Basha village.

