Shafaq News / The Military Intelligence agency announced arresting ISIS's logistical support official in the so-called "South Rutba Province", in western al-Anbar.

The agency said in a statement that a military operation was launched based on accurate intelligence information the terrorist was arrested west of al-Anbar.

The statement noted that the perpetrator is wanted by the judiciary following Article 4 of Anti-terrorism, and was handed over to the concerned authorities.