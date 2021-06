Shafaq News/ Two power transmission towers were reportedly damaged by an IED attack in the Nineveh Governorate earlier today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS operatives targeted this morning two power transmission towers near the village of Omar Kan in al-Namroud sub-district.

"The explosion caused major damage to the two towers," the source said, "this is the second attack of its kind this month."