Shafaq News / A local source reported that ISIS terrorists blew up three electrical power transmission towers, north of Al-Azim sub-district, 60 kilometers north of Baquba, in Diyala governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that two towers collapsed while the third was only damaged.

It is worth noting that ISIS terrorists often target power towers in rugged areas far from cities in Diyala and several governorates.