ISIS targets thermal camera in Diyala, Iraqi Army thwarts the attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-28T21:09:17+0000
ISIS targets thermal camera in Diyala, Iraqi Army thwarts the attack

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi army foiled an attack targeting a security point on the outskirts of Muqdadiya district, northeast of Diyala.

ISIS snipers attacked a security point belonging to the Iraqi army in Arab Fares village, north of Muqdadiya district, 45 km northeast of Baqubah.

He added that the army forces thwarted the attack and prevented the terrorists from destroying a thermal camera.

According to the source, this is the 14th attack on thermal cameras in less than a month.

It is worth noting that many villages north of Muqdadiya are considered hotbeds of ISIS militants who hide in dense orchards, despite the presence of security forces and Popular Mobilization Forces.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

