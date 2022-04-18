ISIS targets the Iraqi army and PMF in Al-Anbar and Baghdad

Shafaq News / On Monday, ISIS elements attacked points belonging to the Iraqi army and others to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Al-Anbar and Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS targeted a security point belonging to the PMF's 17th Brigade in the Akashat sector of Al-Anbar.

Meanwhile, a terrorist group affiliated with ISIS attacked a thermal camera of the Iraqi army in the Al-Abayji district of Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad.

The two attacks did not result in causalities.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to many members killing and arrested.