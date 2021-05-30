ISIS still trafficking Yazidis out of al-Hol camp, local official says

Shafaq News/ The administrator of the Snuny sub-district in the north of the Sinjar district, Khadida Jougi, said on Sunday that the trafficking of the Yazidi abductees from al-Hol camp in Syria to other destinations is still ongoing.

Jougi told Shafaq News Agency, "trafficking networks are still in the process of smuggling the Yazidis from inside al-Hol camp to Idlib, where terrorist organizations such as al-Nusra and Ahrar al-Sham are sending them to different territories in Syria."

He stressed, "As Yazidi activists and humanitarian organizations, we have tried several times to enter the camp looking for Yazidi women and children; it is, however, very difficult in the presence of ISIS militants who are still under the influence of extremist ideologies."

Hussein Kuru, the head of the Yazidi Abductees Affairs office, said, "3,546 Yazidi women and children have been liberated since 2014, whereas the fate of 2,700 others is still unknown."

It is noteworthy that ISIS invaded Yazidi territories in Sinjar in 2014, killing and kidnapping over 6000 Yazidis, including men, women, children, and elders, and pushing over 300,000 Yazidis to displace to the Kurdistan Region.