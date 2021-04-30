ISIS snipers wound an Iraqi Soldier in Diyala

Shafaq News / An Iraqi soldier was injured in an ISIS attack on the outskirts of Khanaqin in Diyala Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS snipers attacked a security point of the 19th Brigade of the Iraqi army in the village of Ahmed Hilal, northwest of Khanaqin which wounded a soldier.

He added that the terrorists fled and the situation is under control, while the Army Forces launched an operation to clear the area and continue to hunt down terrorists.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Its fighters are making a comeback with kidnap and killing, the latest massive reactivation incident is when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years.