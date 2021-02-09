Report

ISIS snipers target Iraqi army in Diyala

2021-02-09
Shafaq News/ terrorist snipers opened fire on the Iraqi army forces in Diyala Governorate. A government source stated.

The source said to Shafaq News Agency, that "an army checkpoint on the outskirts of Al-Islah village near Jalawla district, 75 km northeast of Baqubah was attacked with ISIS’ snipers, without causing casualties."

He added that "the army forces responded strongly to the sources of fire," stressing that "the situation is still under control."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

