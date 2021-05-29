Report

ISIS snipers kill a PMF member and wound another

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-29T20:54:16+0000
ISIS snipers kill a PMF member and wound another

 Shafaq News / A security source reported on Saturday that a member of the Popular Mobilization Forces was killed and another was wounded in an ISIS attack south of Khanaqin district in Diyala governorate.

 The source  told Shafaq News Agency that "ISIS snipers fired at points of the PMF’s 23rd Brigade in the Al-Masqafat  area south of Khanaqin, resulting in one dead and another injured of PMF.” 

 He added, "A force of the  Popular Mobilization and the Iraqi Army rushed to the scene and forced ISIS members to flee."

 It’s noteworthy that Khanaqin areas are witnessing frequent attacks since the Peshmerga withdrew from the outskirts of Khanaqin in 2017.

