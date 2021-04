Shafaq News / Two Iraqi soldiers were injured on Wednesday in an attack in the outskirts of Khanaqin district.

A security source in Diyala told Shafaq News Agency, that ISIS snipers attacked army points in the village of Mardana, northwest of Khanaqin.

When the army patrol moved to confront the snipers, an explosive device blew up wounding two soldiers, one of them in critical condition.

He added that an army force rushed to support the patrol and pursue the attackers.