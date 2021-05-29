ISIS snipers fire on PMF checkpoint, wound a member of 24th brigade.

Shafaq News / A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was wounded today Saturday in the outskirts of the northeastern regions of Diyala Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS snipers fired at a checkpoint of Brigade 24 of PMF in Imam Wais area, northeast of Al-Miqdadiyah district, which injured a PMF member."

The Brigade's forces forced ISIS attackers to flee, and conducted an operation including combing the areas in vicinity of the incident.

It is noteworthy that 24th Brigade of PMF is stationed in the areas of Saadiya and Miqdadiyah and the outskirts of Khanaqin district.