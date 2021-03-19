ISIS sniper killed a policeman northeast of Baqubah

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported on Friday that ISIS militants killed a policeman in the northeastern city of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an ISIS sniper killed a policeman in the orchards of the Abu Khanazir area outskirts near Abu Saida, 30 km northeast of Baqubah.

the security forces have started a search operation looking for ISIS remnants.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.