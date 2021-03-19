Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS sniper killed a policeman northeast of Baqubah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-19T12:52:08+0000
ISIS sniper killed a policeman northeast of Baqubah

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported on Friday that ISIS militants killed a policeman in the northeastern city of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an ISIS sniper killed a policeman in the orchards of the Abu Khanazir area outskirts near Abu Saida, 30 km northeast of Baqubah.

the security forces have started a search operation looking for ISIS remnants.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

related

Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-22 13:59:25
Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

Date: 2020-12-29 20:36:55
Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

A dangerous ISIS terrorist killed in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-27 06:52:06
A dangerous ISIS terrorist killed in Diyala

PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

Date: 2021-02-03 07:50:42
PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-31 17:03:29
ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-18 19:35:15
ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

ISIS snipers target Iraqi forces in Diyala and Kirkuk Governorates

Date: 2021-03-12 10:03:14
ISIS snipers target Iraqi forces in Diyala and Kirkuk Governorates

Diyala demands radical solutions to security gaps at the borders with Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-18 16:39:00
Diyala demands radical solutions to security gaps at the borders with Kurdistan