Shafaq News/ A police officer was reportedly injured in an ISIS rifle attack on the outskirts of Diyala's al-Abbara sub-district on Saturday evening.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a sniper who belongs to the extremist group attacked a patrol near the orchards of al-Zahra area, 15 kilometers to the north of Baqubah.

The attack resulted in injuring an officer, according the source.

The severity of the injuries remains unknown until the moment.